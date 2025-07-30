Inter Miami vs Atlas FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

It was a frustrating weekend for Inter Miami fans. Spectators who missed Lionel Messi in the MLS All-Star Game did not get a chance to watch the suspended striker in the match with Cincinnati that followed, a fixture that turned into a boring 0-0 draw. Miami remains in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Yet, perhaps Messi's week spent resting was part of the plan. Inter Miami wants to make at least as big of a splash in the 2025 Leagues Cup as the Herons made by beating FC Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup. They'll have a fresh No. 10 handy for Inter Miami's tourney debut versus Atlas FC at 7:30 p.m. EST today.

Inter Miami is favored over Atlas FC by a (-1) full goal on the spread. The Herons, who won the 2023 Leagues Cup, are also trendy picks in futures odds to lift another trophy. However, the fact that Atlas has stronger odds than Liga MX teams who are facing easier MLS sides shows Miami is up against stern resistance.

Spread

Inter Miami -1 (-110)

Atlas FC +1 (-110)

Moneyline

Inter Miami -186

Atlas FC +400

Draw +320

Total

Over 3 (-115)

Under 3 (-105)

*The above data was collected on July 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs Atlas FC Betting Trends

Lionel Messi has scored a total of 10 goals in his last six appearances.

Inter Miami has not lost a match on home grounds since May 18.

Inter Miami has gone 2-0-3 in the past five games against Liga MX teams.

Atlas FC has tallied seven goals in three Liga MX games this season.

Inter Miami vs Atlas FC Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with a sports hernia.

Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari is out with a hamstring injury.

Defender Ian Fray is out with an adductor injury.

Forward Allen Obando is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez is out with a hamstring injury.

Atlas FC

Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas is out until September with a thigh injury.

Center back Carlos Robles is doubtful with an undisclosed injury.

Midfielder Edgar Zaldivar is out with a knee injury.

Forward Mauro Andres Manotas is out following ACL surgery.

Forward Djuka is questionable with a thigh injury.

Inter Miami vs Atlas FC Predictions and Picks

Atlas is off to a characteristically high-scoring start in Liga MX Apertura. Los Rojinegros have some new reinforcements on the back line too. The arriving Spanish defender Rober Pier has already drawn rave reviews, with Fernanda Gamboa Ledesma touting Pier as "very dynamic" in the Liga MX blog Vavel.

Timing is the downside of Atlas FC's bid against Messi's club. The visitors dropped three points on a trip to Monterrey that ended in a two-goal defeat last Saturday. GK Camilo Vargas remains unavailable due to a thigh injury, just as the former reserve goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo unexpectedly shines for Inter Miami.