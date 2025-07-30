Florida State vs. Florida: Seminoles Aim for Redemption in 2025 Season Closer

The next chapter of college football's fiercest rivalries unfolds at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Nov. 29. FSU squares off against UF in what will be their 67th meeting, with the Gators holding the series advantage at 37-27-2.

UF's defensive staff sees a major shakeup. Ron Roberts steps up from his previous role to share coordinator duties. Washington's Robert Bala and Vinnie Sunseri join him in a three-way split of defensive responsibilities.

At quarterback, DJ Lagway steps into the spotlight after showing promise in 2024. His seven starts yielded 1,915 yards and 12 scores. While spring practice saw him skip throwing drills, the staff maintains his health isn't a concern.

The offensive front benefits from AP First-Team All-American Jake Slaughter's steady hand at center. His stellar 2024 campaign included 800 snaps and an outstanding 83.9 pass-block rating from PFF.

The defensive unit gets a boost from Caleb Banks, who turned down NFL calls to stick around. At 329 pounds, he proved unstoppable in crucial wins over LSU and Ole Miss, crushing quarterbacks for 4.5 sacks.

Six fresh faces arrive through the transfer portal. J. Michael Sturdivant stands out among the newcomers at wide receiver. The squad keeps its core intact with 13 returning starters split between both sides of the ball.

This showdown caps FSU's grueling schedule, which includes tough tests against Alabama, Miami, and Clemson. The 'Noles start their campaign on Aug. 30 at home against the Crimson Tide.