ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Florida State vs. Florida: Seminoles Aim for Redemption in 2025 Season Closer

Jim Mayhew
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: George Gumbs Jr. #34 of the Florida Gators reacts after making a tackle during the second half of a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The next chapter of college football's fiercest rivalries unfolds at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Nov. 29. FSU squares off against UF in what will be their 67th meeting, with the Gators holding the series advantage at 37-27-2.

UF's defensive staff sees a major shakeup. Ron Roberts steps up from his previous role to share coordinator duties. Washington's Robert Bala and Vinnie Sunseri join him in a three-way split of defensive responsibilities.

At quarterback, DJ Lagway steps into the spotlight after showing promise in 2024. His seven starts yielded 1,915 yards and 12 scores. While spring practice saw him skip throwing drills, the staff maintains his health isn't a concern.

The offensive front benefits from AP First-Team All-American Jake Slaughter's steady hand at center. His stellar 2024 campaign included 800 snaps and an outstanding 83.9 pass-block rating from PFF.

The defensive unit gets a boost from Caleb Banks, who turned down NFL calls to stick around. At 329 pounds, he proved unstoppable in crucial wins over LSU and Ole Miss, crushing quarterbacks for 4.5 sacks.

Six fresh faces arrive through the transfer portal. J. Michael Sturdivant stands out among the newcomers at wide receiver. The squad keeps its core intact with 13 returning starters split between both sides of the ball.

This showdown caps FSU's grueling schedule, which includes tough tests against Alabama, Miami, and Clemson. The 'Noles start their campaign on Aug. 30 at home against the Crimson Tide.

Last year's clash ended with UF on top, 31-11. Since 1958, these bitter rivals have met yearly, with rare breaks only for conference shifts or severe weather.

Florida GatorsFlorida State
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view as the University of Florida Gators takes on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 10, 2005 in Gainesville, Florida. Florida defeated Louisiana Tech 41-3. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)
College FootballFlorida’s ‘Swamp’ Lands at 9th Best College Stadium, Falls in SEC RankingsJim Mayhew
USC vs Notre Dame
ESPN SWFLUSC vs Notre Dame can be Saved but there’s a Catch!Craig Shemon
college football playoff format
ESPN SWFLCollege Football Playoff Format in for Long FightCraig Shemon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub