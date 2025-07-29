Rays vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

After dropping four straight, the Rays opened their series in the Bronx last night with a much-needed win. Now they'll look to keep the momentum going tonight, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. EST at Yankee Stadium.

Tampa Bay (54–53) held off the Yankees 4–2, with clutch RBIs from Josh Lowe and Yandy Diaz. The Rays, who improved to 3-1 against the Yankees this season, will send rookie Joe Boyle (1–0, 1.42 ERA) to the mound tonight. The right-hander is making his first start since April after 14 innings of relief work this month.

He'll face one of the American League's top starters in Max Fried (11–4, 2.62), who is coming off a rough start last week giving up six runs (four earned) in 5.1 innings.

Despite yesterday's loss, the Yankees (57–49) remain in second place in the AL East, 5.5 games behind the division-leading Blue Jays. They've lost four of their last five and are currently without Aaron Judge, who leads the team with 37 home runs, 85 RBI, and a .342 average. Tampa Bay sits nine games back in the division and just one game above .500.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-125)

Yankees -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline

Rays +160

Yankees -190

Total

Over 8.5 (-120)

Under 8.5 (+100)

*The above data was collected on July 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Rays are 1-9 against the spread in their past 10 games, including 0-4 on the road.

The Yankees are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 matchups, including 1-3 at home.

The total has gone under in five of the Rays' last six games overall, as well as their last six away games.

The total has gone over in 13 of the Yankees' last 20 games.

Both teams are 1-4 straight up over their past five games.

The Rays have won three of the four matchups with the Yankees this season.

Rays vs Yankees Injury Reports

Rays

Brandon Lowe, 2B — 10-day IL (foot).

Bryan Baker, RP — Day-to-day (calf).

Ha-Seong Kim, SS — 10-day IL (back).

Richie Palacios, LF — 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees

Aaron Judge, RF — 10-day IL (elbow).

Luis Gil, SP — 60-day IL (lat).

Mark Leiter Jr., RP — 15-day IL (leg).

Rays vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

"The Rays have been in a funk over the last week or so, and Boyle isn't going deep into games, as he's pitched 14 innings in his last four games combined. The Yankees are due for a bounce-back performance, and Fried has been money this season with a 2.62 ERA and 1.04 WHIP .... Fried has owned the Rays in his career, and that includes holding current hitters to a .109 batting average and seven strikeouts in 46 at bats. I like the Yankees in this spot at home. I'll lay the RL to shave down the juice." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"Tampa Bay was able to snap their losing streak with a great win on Monday night to start this series, but they are still nine games back in the AL East .... New York has lost four of their last five, and I think they are going to have issues without Judge in the lineup .... TB is starting Boyle, who has allowed a total of three earned runs in his last 19.0 innings of work. I don't love to fade the Yankees at home, but I have been impressed with Boyle, and I think the Rays have decent value here." — David Racey, PickDawgz