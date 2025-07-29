ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Buccaneers Should Pay Baker Mayfield Big Money

Craig Shemon
Buccaneers should pay Baker

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers should pay Baker Mayfield top money. He bet on himself and took a discount to play in Tampa. Since then he delievered for the franchise. Now it is time to pay the man.

This all started last week when general manager Jason Licht said the team has been thrilled with Mayfield. And their plan is to keep him at quarterback for the long haul. Then, this week it was announced the team would guarantee every penny of the $30 million dollars it owes him in 2026. Previously, none of it had been guaranteed.

But wait a minute. Guaranteeing that money is great and all. But Mayfield is currently underpaid and now the team is locking him in to being woefully underpaid next year too? He will make less than .50 cents on the dollar compared to the $62 million dollars Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will make. And there are a handful of quarterbacks who have settled in with contrats paying them in the $55 million dollar range per year. That includes Miami's Tua Tagovailoa. Who would you rather have on your team? Tua or Baker?

BUCCANEERS SHOULD PAY BAKER

The Buccaneers should pay Baker: Maybe guaranteeing next year's middle of the road salary is a step forward in a longer process. But it was surprising that the team said Baker Mayfield would be their long term QB in the future but then fail to turn next year's salary into a massive long term extension. He deserves one. He led them to the playoffs twice and he is becoming an elite thrower. At the very least he is a top ten QB in this league if not higher. He should be paid accordingly. He currently ranks 19th in QB salary. Mayfield is grouped with Geno Smith, Sam Darnold and Justin Fields. He's way better than those guys and should make lots more money.

Meanwhile Mayfied will continue to bet on himself as he prepares for the 2025 season. For the latest NFL talk and analysis tune in each weekday from 2-6pm to Craig Shemon and Company on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
