Rays vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Rays have lost four games in a row and will look to get their offense going again.

The Rays are 53–53 and sit fourth in the AL East. Their pitching has been below average, and they were just swept by the Cincinnati Reds. The offense scored two runs or fewer in each of the three games. The final game of the series was a close 2–1 defeat, but the other two were comfortable wins for the Reds. Tampa Bay couldn't keep up with Cincinnati's late-game offense.

The Yankees are 57–48 and second in the AL East. New York just lost two out of three at home to the Philadelphia Phillies. The pitching struggled in the first two games, but they salvaged the finale with a 4–3 win. The Yankees' offense has been decent, and lately the team has done a good job of finding ways to win close games.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+159)

Yankees +1.5 (-206)

Moneyline

Rays +105

Yankees -116

Total

OVER 8.5 (-103)

UNDER 8.5 (-107)

*The above data was collected on July 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games.

Tampa Bay is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Tampa Bay's last five games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of NY Yankees' last 20 games.

NY Yankees is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of NY Yankees' last six games against Tampa Bay.

Rays vs Yankees Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Brandon Lowe, 2B - 10-day il

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - 10-day il

Stuart Fairchild, RF - 10-day il

Richie Palacios, LF - 60-day il

Xavier Isaac, 1B - Day-to-day

Brailer Guerrero, CF - Day-to-day

Logan Driscoll, C - Day-to-day

New York Yankees

Aaron Judge, RF - 10-day il

Spencer Jones, CF - Day-to-day

Brennen Davis, CF - Day-to-day

Braden Shewmake, SS- Day-to-day

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day il

Rays vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is 22–25 on the road and 3–7 in its last ten games. The Rays rank 10th in runs scored, fifth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 14th in ERA. Junior Caminero leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he had one hit in the Cincinnati series. The Rays will look to spread out the offense and build on the improved pitching from their last game. On the mound for Tampa Bay is Drew Rasmussen, who is 7–5 with a 2.93 ERA. He has four quality starts this season but has had some shorter outings lately.

New York is 31–21 at home and 4–6 in its last 10 games. The Yankees rank third in runs scored, seventh in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 17th in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs, but he is currently on the 10-day IL. Since his injury, the Yankees are 1–1 without him in the lineup. Over the past week, the New York offense has averaged around four runs per game, and the pitching staff continues to search for consistency. On the mound for the Yankees is Cam Schlittler, who is 1–0 with a 4.35 ERA. He has made two starts this season, typically pitching five innings and allowing two to three runs.

Best Bet: Under