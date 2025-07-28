It’s NFL Game Week with Chargers and Lions!

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 27: Detroit Lions Head Football Coach Dan Campbell watches the action during the first quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field on August 27, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Indianapolis defeated Detroit 27-17. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

It's NFL game week with Thursday's Hall of Fame Game featuring the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions in Canton, Ohio. The long football slumber is over for fans who have been waiting since the Super Bowl for football. While this is an exhibition where starters won't risk injury and play, it will be good to see familiar helmets and jerseys on a football field.

If this were a "real" game it would have the potential to be an awesome match up with quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Jared Goff. Instead, the backups will get their chance to play on national television.

One thing we will get are great sound bites from the two head coaches Jim Harbaugh and Dan Campbell. Both of them will coach up this game like it's the real deal. And both are as fierce as they come when it comes to competition and their love of the game.

And we will see plenty of the latest inductees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One by one, they will be interviewed during the TV broadcast. We will take a closer look at them here later in the week.

IT'S NFL GAME WEEK

It's NFL game week: Both of these teams will take the first step in removing bad tastes from their mouths for the way the 2024 season ended. Herbert doubled his interception total for the season in his 4 interception performance against the Texans in the playoffs. And the Lions had the best record in the NFL with 15 wins and lost their first playoff game at home vs the Commanders.