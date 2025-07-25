USC vs Notre Dame can be Saved but there’s a Catch!

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
USC vs Notre Dame is one of the greatest college football rivalries and it has been taking place for 100 years. They will play this year in week 8 and close the regular season next year. And then it looks like it will be over. Why? The college football playoffs, that's why.

Notre Dame would like the series to continue. As an Independent they have to fill their schedule with quality games and USC fits the bill. USC on the other hand, since it left the weaker Pac-12 and joined the rough and tumble Big Ten, has a difficult schedule already. Last year's Trojans slate included non-conference games against LSU and Notre Dame. Their 9 game Big Ten schedule included @Michigan, Penn State, @Washington and Nebraska. And yet they only managed a 7-5 record. That's not good enough to keep USC people happy. This year's schedule includes @Illinois, Michigan, @Notre Dame, @Nebraska, Iowa, and @Oregon. Now you see why USC doesn't want to risk an extra loss on the schedule with Notre Dame.

USC VS NOTRE DAME

During Big Ten Media Days, coach Lincoln Riley says he wishes the series would ontinue forever. He loves coaching in the USC vs Notre Dame game and he loved coaching in the Oklahoma vs Texas rivalry when he was the coach of the Sooners. But he says his loyalty is to USC, not Notre Dame and the rivalry. His job is to get USC in the playoffs. Period.

But Riley did offer a glimmer of hope for the series to continue. IF, the new college football playoff format includes 4 automatic qualifiers for the Big Ten each year, then USC could risk a non-conference loss to a team like Notre Dame and keep them on the schedule. And keep their college football playoff hopes alive.

For the latest college football talk and analysis, tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

