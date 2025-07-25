Tampa Bay Rays vs Cincinnati Reds Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Cincinnati Reds in the first of a three-game set. The two teams are mirror images of each other, each holding a 53-50 record while sitting eight games back of their respective division leaders. This series offers an opportunity for both to rise above mediocrity and put themselves back in the playoff race.

The man leading the charge to put the Rays above .500 in their post-All-Star Break play is starter Zack Littell. A crucial part of a surprisingly deep rotation, Littell has posted a 3.53 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP over 20 starts, numbers that indicate a level of play far better than anyone expected of him. The righty consistently works into the sixth or seventh inning, relying on his excellent control to keep him ahead of opposing batters. A date with the decidedly mediocre Reds offense is not a particularly intimidating one, given the way Littell has been pitching lately.

Opposing Littell is Cincinnati starter Nick Martinez. Martinez has been as unspectacular as the rest of the elements that make up the Reds' team, putting up a 4.73 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP in 22 total appearances, 20 of which were starts. Meanwhile, the Rays have been producing consistent offense since their return from the break, scoring at least three runs in each of their six contests. They should be in for another productive day against Martinez here.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+140)

Reds +1.5 (-167)

Moneyline

Rays -109

Reds -102

Totals

Over 9.5 (-109)

Under 9.5 (-101)

*The above data was collected on July 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Reds Betting Trends

The Rays are 30-14 ATS when playing on the road.

The Rays are 16-14 ATS against National League opponents.

The under is 57-43-3 in Tampa Bay's games this season.

The Reds are 55-48 ATS this year.

The Reds are 25-25 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 29-17-4 when Cincinnati plays at home.

Rays vs Reds Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Brandon Lowe, 2B - Out

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Day-to-Day

Stuart Fairchild, OF - Out

Cincinnati Reds

No injuries of note

Rays vs Reds Predictions and Picks