Tampa Bay Rays vs Cincinnati Reds Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Cincinnati Reds in the first of a three-game set. The two teams are mirror images of each other, each holding a 53-50 record while sitting eight games back of their respective division leaders. This series offers an opportunity for both to rise above mediocrity and put themselves back in the playoff race.
The man leading the charge to put the Rays above .500 in their post-All-Star Break play is starter Zack Littell. A crucial part of a surprisingly deep rotation, Littell has posted a 3.53 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP over 20 starts, numbers that indicate a level of play far better than anyone expected of him. The righty consistently works into the sixth or seventh inning, relying on his excellent control to keep him ahead of opposing batters. A date with the decidedly mediocre Reds offense is not a particularly intimidating one, given the way Littell has been pitching lately.
Opposing Littell is Cincinnati starter Nick Martinez. Martinez has been as unspectacular as the rest of the elements that make up the Reds' team, putting up a 4.73 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP in 22 total appearances, 20 of which were starts. Meanwhile, the Rays have been producing consistent offense since their return from the break, scoring at least three runs in each of their six contests. They should be in for another productive day against Martinez here.
Spread
- Rays -1.5 (+140)
- Reds +1.5 (-167)
Moneyline
- Rays -109
- Reds -102
Totals
- Over 9.5 (-109)
- Under 9.5 (-101)
*The above data was collected on July 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Rays vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Rays are 30-14 ATS when playing on the road.
- The Rays are 16-14 ATS against National League opponents.
- The under is 57-43-3 in Tampa Bay's games this season.
- The Reds are 55-48 ATS this year.
- The Reds are 25-25 ATS when playing at home.
- The under is 29-17-4 when Cincinnati plays at home.
Rays vs Reds Injury Reports
Tampa Bay Rays
- Brandon Lowe, 2B - Out
- Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Day-to-Day
- Stuart Fairchild, OF - Out
Cincinnati Reds
- No injuries of note
Rays vs Reds Predictions and Picks
Paul Biagioli of Winners and Whiners writes, "Tampa Bay is slightly shaken. They just dropped two of three to the lowly White Sox and had to send one of their top starters down to the minors due to poor play. They will be going up against Nick Martinez and the Reds on the road, and Martinez has led the Reds to a win in four of his last five starts. He has given up just four runs over his last ten innings, and has a strong strikeout to walk ratio that will fare well against these Tampa power hitters. Tampa Bay is still without Lowe, which is a knock to their lineup as he is one of their top threats at the plate. The Reds get a day off at home and will look strong to open the series here as Martinez continues to produce wins with his healthy offense behind him. Take Cincinnati to win."