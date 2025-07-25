ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Orlando City SC vs Columbus Crew: Odds, Spread, and Total

Kurt Boyer
AUSTIN, TEXAS - JULY 23: Alex Freeman of Orlando City and MLS All-Star controls the ball during the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It will be easy for Orlando City to become the main event on soccer television tonight. Other prime-time games are meetings of also-rans such as New England and Montreal, while a clash of San Diego FC and Nashville SC begins at close to 11 p.m. EST before running past midnight on the East Coast. The Lions, along with the opposing Columbus Crew, will draw most of the eyes watching MLS contests. 

As for beating the Columbus Crew on its home turf? That might prove a little harder. Orlando City SC is a 2-to-1 underdog going into this evening's kickoff in Columbus, Ohio at 7:30 p.m. EST. 

The Columbus Crew carries a 12-point winning streak at home, extended to four games when substitute winger Lassi Lappalainen scored his first goal of the season to claim a 2-1 win over DC last weekend. 

Spread 

  • Orlando City SC +0.5 (-125) 
  • Columbus Crew -0.5 (+105)

Moneyline 

  • Orlando City SC +240
  • Columbus Crew +100
  • Draw +285

Total 

  • Over 3 (-122)
  • Under 3 (+102) 

*The above data was collected on July 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Orlando City SC is 3-1-0 in its last four games on the road. 
  • Columbus carries a three-game winning streak against Orlando City. 
  • The Columbus Crew has won five of its last seven contests. 

Orlando City SC vs Columbus Crew Injury Reports 

Orlando City SC

  • Forward Duncan McGuire is out with a shoulder injury.
  • Midfielder Joran Gerbet is out with a thigh injury.

Columbus Crew

  • Defender Rudy Camacho is out with a thigh injury.
  • Defender Malte Amundsen is out with a knee injury. 
  • Goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen is out with a thigh injury. 
  • Defender Mo Farsi is questionable with a pelvis injury. 

Orlando City SC vs Columbus Crew Predictions and Picks 

Orlando's road form has improved over the last several rounds, with the Lions earning three wins and 10 total points in five road appearances since defeating Inter Miami 3-0 at Chase Stadium on May 18. Martín Ojeda's winning brace in last weekend's 2-1 win over New England gives him 12 tallies on the season.

If O/U odds of (3) goals and a (-125) price on the over look high for what could be a hotly-contested game, consider that Columbus is banged-up on the back line. Mo Farsi is the latest member of the unit to be struck by injury, sitting out last round after being listed "in doubt" with a "pelvic injury" by Rotowire

Bookmakers are adjusting Columbus goal totals, while treating the Crew like a healthy team in moneyline odds and spreads. Pick the generous draw odds of nearly 3-to-1 on a very plausible outcome in Ohio.

Columbus CrewOrlando City SC
Kurt BoyerWriter
