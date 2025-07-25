Marlins vs Brewers Odds, Spread, and Total

After a pair of one-run wins against San Diego, the Marlins head to Milwaukee on a modest two-game streak — but face a steep challenge this afternoon when they open a three-game series against the NL Central-leading Brewers. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. EST.

The red-hot Brewers (61–41) are 12-1 in their last 13 matchups, including a 10-2 rout of the Mariners on Wednesday, while Miami (48–53) sits 10 games out in the NL East and just 4–6 in its last 10.

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (12–4, 2.85 ERA) to the mound. The right-hander has racked up 122 Ks in 116.2 innings and owns a 1.08 WHIP. He'll face Cal Quantrill (3–8, 5.24), who threw a two-hit shutout over six innings in his last start.

Miami's offense continues to run through Kyle Stowers, who leads the team in average (.295), home runs (22), and RBI (61). The Brewers counter with veteran Christian Yelich, who's driven in 66 runs and leads Milwaukee in homers with 19.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-106)

Brewers -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Marlins +213

Brewers -232

Total

Over 8 (-110)

Under 8 (-104)

The above data was collected on July 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Marlins are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 matchups.

The Brewers are 9-1 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Marlins have won 42 of the 88 games they've been chosen as underdogs.

The Brewers have won 32 of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

The total has gone under in seven of the Marlins' past 10 matchups.

The total has gone over in six of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Marlins vs Brewers Injury Reports

Marlins

Derek Hill, CF — 10-day IL (finger).

Brewers

Sal Frelick, RF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Nestor Cortes, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Rob Zastryzny, RP — 15-day IL (ribs).

Marlins vs Brewers Predictions and Picks

"I'm on the Brewers here. I get that the plus money is tempting considering that the Marlins have been competitive in spots and Cal Quantrill has been able to keep the Marlins in a lot of his starts. However, the Brewers are still white hot, Freddy Peralta's been strong at home, and I just think that it's hard to go against him in his current form. The Brewers should be able to keep it rolling here so give me Milwaukee in this one." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz

"Miami has performed well of late with six wins in its last eight games, but does not have the pitching the Brewers have, nor the power at the plate. Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta is coming off a tough outing versus Los Angeles in which the right-hander gave up four runs in five innings, but overall this season has a 2.85 ERA, which is 15th in baseball, with a 1.08 WHIP .... Prediction: Miami Marlins +1.5." — Kevin Vallego, Winners and Whiners