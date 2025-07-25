Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati: Odds, Spread, and Total

The odds on Inter Miami's rematch with FC Cincinnati at 7:15 p.m. EST this Saturday could change fast, thanks to the MLS All-Star Game. The twist is that Inter Miami's striker Lionel Messi did not play in the gala. It was his choice not to do so that throws Saturday's game into uncharted waters.

Messi is poised to be suspended, according to MLS rules, along with his teammate Jordi Alba, who also opted out of the MLS All-Star Game with less than 24 hours in pregame. However, the players appear to be testing Major League Soccer's willingness to yank superstars off the pitch prior to a high-profile date with Cincinnati. Inter Miami's home game with powerful Cincinnati comes during a Messi streak that has produced his finest stretch of goal-scoring since arriving in Magic City.

Many sportsbooks avoided the All-Star Game out of fear that Messi would pull out. Now, the same bookmakers are frustrated that for a second time in a row, it's unclear whether No. 10 will suit up.

Spread

Inter Miami -1 (+230)

FC Cincinnati +1 (-130)

Moneyline

Inter Miami +100

FC Cincinnati +220

Draw +320

Total

Over 3.25 (-115)

Under 3.25 (-105)

*The above data was collected on July 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Betting Trends

Inter Miami has won six out of its last seven league appearances.

FC Cincinnati matches that record at 6-0-1 in its last seven MLS games.

Lionel Messi has scored 12 goals in his last seven MLS contests..

Cincinnati has beaten Miami in five of the last eight meetings.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with a sports hernia.

Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari is out with a hamstring injury.

Defender Ian Fray is out with an adductor injury.

Defender Noah Allen is out with a hamstring strain.

Forward Allen Obando is questionable with a hamstring strain.

FC Cincinnati

Defender Nick Hagglund is out with a chest injury.

Forward Yuya Kubo is out with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Obinna Nwobodo is out with a quad injury.

Forward Sergio Santos is questionable with a leg injury.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

FC Cincinnati is a club that can defeat Inter Miami's lineup with or without Messi. Cincy was the MLS team that stopped No. 10's record-setting streak of braces with a shutout victory less than two weeks ago. Cincinnati produced another clean-sheet win over Real Salt Lake last weekend.

As of ESPN Southwest's press time, it's unclear whether Messi will appear this Saturday. However, signs show MLS may be bowing to Messi and those who've bought pricey tickets to see him, much like Tiger Woods vetoed efforts from the PGA Tour to punish him in his heyday. MLS commissioner Don Garber was hedging on the suspension rule during the exhibition tilt on Wednesday, quoted by Anthony Wood of The Mirror: "After (tonight's game), we'll figure out what needs to happen."