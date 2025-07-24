NFL Cash Cow Continues as Packers Release Statements

The NFL cash cow continues to grow as the Green Bay Packers released their annual statements. The Packers are the NFL's only privately held team. Because of that they are the only financial peak behind the window regarded how much money NFL owners make each year.

The NFL uses a national revenue share system. The Packers, in small market Green Bay, get the same amount of TV money as the New York Giants and LA Rams, for example. By the numbers, the Packers just received $432.6 million dollars. Multiply that number by 32 teams and the NFL received $13 billion dollars last year. For the Packers, their $432.6 million dollars of revenue share comes mostly from national network tv deals and accounts for 60 percent of the team's total revenue.

NFL CASH COW

Locally, with a boost from a 9th home game on the schedule last year, the Packers brought in another $286.4 million.

The publily owned Packers have 539,000 stockholders accounting for 5.2 million shares. None receive dividends. NFL team values are estimates to be between $6-10 billion dollars each depending on market size and whether their stadium is owned by the team or a local city. The NFL cash cow continues to grow each year. And if you are one of the other lucky 31 owners, you have a slam dunk return on investment year after year.

Just think about all the soures of revenue NFL owners receive. They get money from the national TV networks and local radio deals. There are streaming deals too. Advertisers pay good money for signage in the stadium and in programs which are sold to fans. Parking, concessions, vendors, and merchandise all add to the pile. Everything the NFL does or sells squeezes every penny out of its consumer. And this will continue forever because the NFL is as popular as it has every been. And we cannot wait for the new season to begin!