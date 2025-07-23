Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago White Sox: Odds, Run Line, and Total

It's hard to tell if the Tampa Bay Rays are clawing out of a downturn, or the Chicago White Sox are just fumbling yet another chance to win a series. Tampa Bay and Chicago go into tonight's rubber match following a quiet 4-3 win for the Rays, while fans clamor loudly for Tampa to turn things around.

The series closer begins at 7:35 p.m. EST. The Tampa Bay Rays are 1-to-2 moneyline favorites to win the contest and the series over Chicago's struggling lineup. The 6-6 Taj Bradley gets the start for Tampa Bay.

While the Chicago White Sox are still mired in the AL Central cellar, the team has managed a 4-1 winning record following the All-Star Break. Do the Rays hold serve and catch back up with Boston in third place?

Spread

Rays -1.5 (-101)

White Sox +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Rays -204

White Sox +180

Total

Over 9 (-100)

Under 9 (-113)

The above data was collected on July 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago White Sox Betting Trends

The Tampa Bay Rays are 4-8 in their last 12 ball games.

Tampa Bay is 1-5 ATS in the Rays' last six games.

Chicago's loss on Tuesday snapped a four-game winning streak.

Totals have gone under in seven of the last 11 Rays vs White Sox games.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago White Sox Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Ace pitcher Shane McClanahan remains on rehab duty with biceps tendinitis.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe is on the 10-day IL with left ankle tendinitis.

Starting/relief pitcher Manuel Rodríguez is on the 60-day IL with a right forearm strain.

Utility player Richie Palacios is on the 60-day IL with a right knee sprain.

Relief pitcher Hunter Bigge is on the 60-day IL following facial surgery.

Outfielder Jonny DeLuca remains on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain.

Chicago White Sox

First baseman Ryan Noda remains out with a right quad strain.

First baseman Tim Elko remains out with a right knee sprain.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago White Sox Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay's injury list is a big part of the team's downturn. Much like Chicago's thinned roster at first base, it has hurt the Rays to have quality fielders missing, in addition to ace starter Shane McClanahan. The Rays' saving grace is the rest of the pitching rotation, which has been "second in baseball in the number of innings pitched (by established starters)" according to Benjamin Royer of the LA Times.

The same can't be said for Chicago's rotation, which has been pulled apart by injuries and slumps. Chicago's injury list for daily games is deceptively short, because many of this year's potential starting hurlers are injured long-term. The stable is doing well under the circumstances, but team defense is still shaky.