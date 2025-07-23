Padres vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

The San Diego Padres look to win the rubber match of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

The Padres are 55–46 and sit second in the NL West Division. They currently hold the third wild-card spot in the NL. San Diego lost Game 2, 4–3. The Padres fell behind 2–0 after the first inning but scattered hits throughout the game. They totaled seven hits and nearly pulled off a ninth-inning comeback. Luis Arráez led the offense with two hits and an RBI.

The Miami Marlins are 47–53 and sit third in the NL East Division. In Game 2, Miami set the tone early, and their pitching delivered another solid performance. The Marlins added a couple of insurance runs, which proved crucial as they nearly gave up the lead in the ninth. Miami finished with 11 hits, with Agustín Ramírez leading the offense with three hits.

Spread

Padres -1.5 (+116)

Marlins +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline

Padres -144

Marlins +121

Total

OVER 8 (-108)

UNDER 8 (-114)

*The above data was collected on July 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Padres vs Marlins Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of San Diego's last nine games.

San Diego is 6-3 SU in its last nine games.

San Diego is 12-6 SU in its last 18 games against Miami.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Miami's last 18 games.

Miami is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Miami's last 16 games at home.

Padres vs Marlins Injury Reports

San Diego Padres

Eguy Rosario, 3B - Day-to-day

Ethan Salas, C - Day-to-day

Andy Thomas, C - Out

Justin Lopez, SS - Day-to-day

Miami Marlins

Derek Hill, CF - Day-to-day

Connor Norby, 3B - 10-day IL

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day IL

Padres vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

San Diego is 24–28 on the road and 6–4 in its last 10 games. The team ranks 25th in runs scored, 16th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 3rd in ERA. Manny Machado leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In Game 2, he went 0-for-4. San Diego will look to build on the momentum from the end of the last game. On the mound for the Padres is Dylan Cease, who is 3–9 with a 4.64 ERA. He has six quality starts this season but hasn't pitched well in July.

Miami is 23–29 at home and 5–5 in its last 10 games. The team ranks 19th in runs scored, ninth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 24th in ERA. Kyle Stowers leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In Game 2, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI. The Marlins will try to keep the strong pitching going in the finale and find a way to win another close game. On the mound for the Marlins is Sandy Alcantara, who is 4–9 with a 7.14 ERA. He has four quality starts this season but also hasn't pitched well in July.

Best Bet: Over