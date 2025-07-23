MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars: Odds, Spread, and Total

Sportsbook lines on the 2025 MLS All-Star Game took a long while to open. The kickoff's exciting list of player-propositions took even longer for Las Vegas to puzzle out. But if bookmakers are being honest with themselves, many of the game's lines should be no-brainers. 2025's gala sets up as the event's best ever, and potentially its most legit thrill ride of goal-scoring since the contest turned into a clash of leagues.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami is slated to perform when the MLS All-Stars face the Liga MX All-Stars in Austin tonight at 9 p.m. EST. Flanking the great striker will be names like Sam Surridge of Nashville SC, and Tai Baribo of the Philadelphia Union. Chucky Lozano of El Tricolor will toil for MLS, not for Liga.

None of that has made the Liga MX All-Stars into the game's underdogs. MLS All-Star Game odds opened with a perfect match in moneyline prices on either lineup to win. Totals betting began at a sizzling O/U (4).

Spread

MLS All-Stars Ev (-110)

Liga MX All-Stars Ev (-110)

Moneyline

MLS All-Stars +140

Liga MX All-Stars +140

Draw +310

Total

Over 4 (-110)

Under 4 (-110)

The above data was collected on July 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Betting Trends

The Liga MX All-Stars won last year's MLS All-Star Game 4-1.

The MLS All-Stars prevailed in two previous meetings in 2021 and 2022.

MLS All-Star teams are 9-4-7 versus opponents from other leagues.

Totals have gone over in the last three MLS All-Star Games.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Injury Reports

MLS All-Stars

Portland Timbers midfielder David Da Costa will miss the game with an undisclosed injury.

Austin FC forward Brandon Vazquez is out following season-ending ACL surgery.

Liga MX All-Stars

Club America striker Henry Martin will miss the game with an Achilles injury.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Predictions and Picks

Much like any comparison of U.S. and Mexico club soccer, the Liga MX All-Stars could prove to be the deeper lineup despite not being as star-studded as the MLS squad. Sergio Ramos gives the visiting team the leadership in midfield that the MLS All-Star team's Hany Mukhtar may not match. Meanwhile, the playmaking of Paulinho and Alexis Vega could dazzle an MLS back line carrying summer mileage. The American League's best hope to hog the football is if Ramos, as rumored, isn't feeling 100% healthy.

Liga MX's goalkeeping dilemma coming into tonight's game is a weak spot. Kevin Mier of Cruz Azul was last season's Goalkeeper of the Year in Mexico's league, but he's allowed so many howlers in recent days that a Fox Sports announcer accused Mier of getting bribed. As the MLS All-Star Game looms with Mier and GK Luis Malagon the only backstops, Mier "did not show up" for training, reports One Football.