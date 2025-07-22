White Sox vs Rays Odds, Spread, and Total

The Rays will hope to snap a two-game skid tonight as they continue their four-game set against a suddenly surging White Sox team. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Chicago (36–65) opened the series with an 8–3 win yesterday, their fourth straight victory and another strong performance on the heels of a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh. Chase Meidroth led the way with four hits, while Brooks Baldwin and Miguel Vargas knocked home runs.

Tampa Bay (52–49) will turn to Drew Rasmussen (7–5, 2.86 ERA) to steady things in Game 2. The right-hander has been sharp all season, allowing just 72 hits and 22 walks over 91.1 innings.

He'll face Chicago's Davis Martin (2–7, 3.79), who returns from the injured list to make his first start since mid-June. Martin has been solid despite the record, limiting opponents to a .246 average across 80.2 innings.

Spread

White Sox +1.5 (-106)

Rays -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline

White Sox +188

Rays -216

Total

Over 8 (-118)

Under 8 (-100)

*The above data was collected on July 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

White Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The White Sox are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 4-0 on the road.

The Rays are 3-7 against the spread in their past 10 matchups and 1-3 at home.

The White Sox are 6-1 in their last seven games on the road.

The Rays are 2-6 in their last eight games.

The total has gone over in four of the White Sox's last five games.

The over has hit in six of the last nine meetings between these two teams.

White Sox vs Rays Injury Reports

White Sox

Davis Martin, SP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Tim Elko, 1B — 10-day IL (knee).

Ryan Noda, 1B — 10-day IL (quad).

Jesse Scholtens, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Rays

Brandon Lowe, 2B — Day-to-day (foot).

Jonny DeLuca, CF — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Shane McClanahan, SP — 60-day IL (triceps).

Richie Palacios, LF — 60-day IL (knee).

White Sox vs Rays Predictions and Picks

"Chicago comes into this contest looking for their fifth straight win, as they are playing some of their best ball of the season. The White Sox are just 15-36 on the road this year, while the Rays are 30-27 at home. Tampa Bay continues to struggle in recent games, but they are starting Rasmussen, who has been very good and is expected to handle a typical starter's workload. The Sox are going with Martin, who is coming off of the IL and hasn't pitched since June 12th. Take the Rays -1.5 here." — David Racey, PickDawgz

"I was surprised by last night's outcome as I surely didn't expect the Rays to lose by a five-run margin. I am backing the hosts to respond here and get a W and cover the run line in the process. Drew Rasmussen has been stellar this season and even made it to the All-Star game. He shouldn't have problems against one of the weakest offenses in the MLB. Davis Martin, on the other hand, allowed multiple runs in seven of his previous eight starts, and the Rays will get to him early on. Back the Rays to win and cover." — Oliver Zivic, Sports Chat Place