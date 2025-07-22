Phillies Beat Red Sox on Walk-Off Catcher’s Interference, First Since 1971

In a crazy ending that shocked fans at Citizens Bank Park Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. The game ended on a weird walk-off catcher's interference call in the 10th inning - only the second time this has happened in MLB since 1969.

The winning play happened when Edmundo Sosa's bat hit Carlos Narvaez's glove during a check swing. That sent Brandon Marsh home to score. While umpires initially called it a ball, they changed the call after looking at the replay.

The last time a game ended like this was August 1, 1971, when LA beat Cincinnati. With this unusual victory, the Phils grabbed a tiny half-game lead over New York in their division, pushing their record to 57-43.

Zack Wheeler was amazing on the mound, striking out 10 guys through six innings, giving up just two runs. Four Phillies relief pitchers - Banks, Kerkering, Strahm, and Lazar - shut down Boston the rest of the way.

The Sox got on the board first when Jarren Duran smacked his ninth home run of the season. Trevor Story came through later, driving in a run to tie things up in the sixth.

Things got really tense when Jordan Hicks loaded the bases after throwing some wild pitches and an intentional walk. His pitch outside led to the game-ending interference call.

The loss dropped Boston to 54-48, their third loss in four games on the road. The defeat hurts even more as they're trying to stay in the hunt in their tight division race.