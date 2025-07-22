Padres vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

The San Diego Padres look to make it three wins in a row against the Miami Marlins in this three-game series.

The Padres are 55–45 and sit second in the NL West Division. They currently hold the third wild-card spot in the NL. San Diego won Game 1 of the series, 2–1. The Padres scored two runs in the second inning and recorded only five hits in the game. Most of the offense came from the bottom of the order, but leadoff hitter Fernando Tatís Jr. did a good job getting on base twice.

The Miami Marlins are 46–53 and sit third in the NL East Division. Miami collected nine hits in Game 1 but managed just one run. Most of the lineup picked up hits, but they were scattered throughout the game, and the team went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. The Marlins' leadoff hitter also performed well, recording three hits in the game.

Spread

Padres +1.5 (-232)

Marlins -1.5 (+177)

Moneyline

Padres -101

Marlins -111

Total

OVER 8 (-113)

UNDER 8 (-103)

*The above data was collected on July 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Padres vs Marlins Betting Trends

San Diego is 6-2 SU in its last eight games.

San Diego is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games against Miami.

San Diego is 4-1 SU in its last five games when playing on the road against Miami.

Miami is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Miami's last six games against San Diego.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Miami's last 15 games at home.

Padres vs Marlins Injury Reports

San Diego Padres

Eguy Rosario, 3B - Day-to-day

Ethan Salas, C - Day-to-day

Andy Thomas, C - Out

Justin Lopez, SS - Day-to-day

Miami Marlins

Derek Hill, CF - Day-to-day

Connor Norby, 3B - 10-day IL

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day IL

Padres vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

San Diego is 24–27 on the road and 7–3 in its last 10 games. The team is tied for 24th in runs scored, 16th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank fifth in ERA. Manny Machado leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In Game 1, he went 0-for-4. On the mound for the Padres is Ryan Bergert, who is 1–0 with a 2.84 ERA. He has no quality starts this season but alternates between shutouts and allowing two to three runs.

Miami is 22–29 at home and 5–5 in its last 10 games. The team ranks 19th in runs scored, ninth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 24th in ERA. Kyle Stowers leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. On the mound for the Marlins is Edward Cabrera, who is 3–4 with a 3.61 ERA. He has three quality starts this season and a 3.00 ERA in July.

Best Bet: Under