Big Ten Media Days Offer Fantastic Storylines

Big Ten Media Days kicks off the next three days in Las Vegas. This media gathering with Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and all 18 Big Ten coaches and a handful of players marks the unofficial start of the 2025 season. Once the event is over, everyone will return home and practice for the new season will get underway. We will be watching actual football games before you know it.

Some of the top storylines to look for include Petitti's State of the Big Ten Address. First of all, the state of the Big Ten is wealthy! The conference is raking in a lot of dough due to its lucrative TV deal. But hopefully, Petitti will offer insight to the future format of the college football playoff. He and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey hold all the power to come up with whatever format they desire. However, the two cannot agree on which format is the best path moving forward.

BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS

Penn State coach James Franklin will garner a lot of attention as he comes into the season under pressure to win a championship. His teams are always good but he has a reputation of blowing big games. Ohio State's Ryan Day rolls into Las Vegas as the defending national champion. But how long until he gets a question about whether he can beat Michigan. Speaking of Michigan, Sherrone Moore enters Big Ten Media Days with an NCAA investigation looming over his head and, as of now, will sit out two games this season as part of a self-imposed suspension to appease the NCAA.

Big Ten Media Days will also feature Oregon coach Dan Lanning who ran the table in the Ducks first year in the conference by going undefeated and winning the Big Ten championship. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti will be asked what he can do as an encore to his amazing 11-1 season last year.