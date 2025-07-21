Will Levis to Miss 2025 Season for Shoulder Surgery

Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis will need surgery on his throwing shoulder next July, keeping him out for the entire 2025 season.

The decision came after an AC joint injury he got in last fall's Miami game. The Titans backed him up in a statement to ESPN: "We support his decision to focus on his long-term health. He approached the offseason with professionalism and showed clear growth as a leader. We remain confident in his full recovery."

Recent draft pick Cam Ward will now take center stage. After splitting practice time earlier, Ward will now handle all first-team duties when camp begins.

The numbers from last year paint a mixed picture. Levis hit 63.1% of his passes, throwing for 2,091 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He managed just two wins in his twelve starts.

Before his shoulder problems, Levis was working out in California with coach Jordan Palmer. Their focus on fundamentals showed good results in spring practices.

Brandon Allen moves up to backup. He has history with Cincinnati, where current head coach Brian Callahan ran the offense.

The original injury kept him out three games in fall. When he came back, poor performance led to Mason Rudolph taking over, while his shoulder kept bothering him through winter.

Mike Borgonzi will make the final decision at St. Thomas Sports Park Tuesday. Team sources suggest Ward will get the starting job.