White Sox vs Rays Odds, Spread, and Total

The Rays open a four-game set tonight against a White Sox team that suddenly looks much sharper than its record suggests.

Chicago (35–65) arrives at George M. Steinbrenner Field riding a three-game win streak after sweeping the Pirates out of the All-Star break, outscoring them 27–7 in the process. Despite sitting last in the AL Central, the White Sox have shown signs of life on the road, where they've won four of their last five.

Tampa Bay (52–48) dropped its series finale against the Orioles on Sunday but remains in the thick of the AL Wild Card race, trailing the Red Sox by 1.5 games. The Rays are 30–26 at home and look to bounce back behind right-hander Shane Baz (8–5, 4.17 ERA), who gave up one run in a 6.1-inning start before the break.

The White Sox will counter with rookie Sean Burke (4–8, 4.36), who allowed two runs in five innings in his last start.

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 25 home runs and 65 RBI, while Jonathan Aranda continues to pace the club in batting average at .316.

Spread

White Sox +1.5 (-108)

Rays -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline

White Sox +188

Rays -222

Total

Over 9 (+101)

Under 9 (-118)

The above data was collected on July 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

White Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The White Sox are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 3-0 on the road.

The Rays are 3-7 against the spread in their past 10 games, including 1-2 at home.

The White Sox are 5-2 straight up in their last seven games against the Rays and 5-1 in their last six on the road.

The total has gone under in four of the Rays' last five games but over in six of their last nine at home.

The White Sox are 5-5 in their last 10 games when playing as the underdog.

The Rays are 2-1 in their last three games when playing as the favorite.

White Sox vs Rays Injury Reports

White Sox

Davis Martin, SP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Tim Elko, 1B — 10-day IL (knee).

Ryan Noda, 1B — 10-day IL (quad).

Jesse Scholtens, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Rays

Brandon Lowe, 2B — Day-to-day (foot).

Jonny DeLuca, CF — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Shane McClanahan, SP — 60-day IL (triceps).

Richie Palacios, LF — 60-day IL (knee).

White Sox vs Rays Predictions and Picks

"Chicago comes into this matchup with plenty of confidence after picking up a rare sweep over the weekend, but they are still one of the worst road teams in the MLB. The White Sox are 14-36 on the road this season, while the Rays are 30-26 at home. Tampa Bay continues to have some struggles, and they are starting Baz, who has allowed at least three earned runs in three of his last five starts .... I know it isn't a great idea, but I am going to ride Chicago with Burke on the mound here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place

"Both teams had successful opening series coming out of the All-Star break. With that said, the White Sox are still 30 games below .500 on the season and are well out of the playoff chase. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is within 1.5 games of Boston for the final wild card spot in the American League and have a soft landing here after taking two of three from Baltimore .... The Rays should be able to generate some offense here at home and that helps them pick up the victory here." — Chris King, Winners and Whiners