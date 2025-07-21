Scottie Scheffler Built Differently; Wins Open Championship

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 15: Scottie Scheffler of the United States smiles on the driving range during a practice round prior to the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 15, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler Built Differently! The world's number one ranked golfer said this week he does not get much fulfillment out of winning and yet he won again. He scored a 68 Sunday to take the Open Championship at Royal Portrush. His four day total was a -17 under 267. He won his fourth major and has won three of the four legs of the career slam. Scheffler is just the fourth player in Open Championship history to shoot a 68 or better in all four rounds.

Scottie Scheffler Built Differently: Scheffler has won 20 times worldwide since February of 2022. This is the 11th straight time he has turned a 54 hole lead into a victory. Scheffler beat Harris English by 4 strokes Sunday. He won the PGA Championship by 5 strokes earlier this year. In fact he is just the third golfer to win multiple majors by four strokes or more in a single year. The other two are Ben Hogan and Tiger Woods.

Ah, Tiger Woods. See where this is going? Some are starting to mention Scheffler's name in the same breath as Woods. For the past three years he has absolutely dominated the sport like Woods did. But Woods did it for such a long period. When Scheffler was asked about comparisons he deflected by pointing out he had just won his fourth major while Woods won 15.

Scottie Scheffler Built Differently: Just this week Scheffler admitted his life is not as fulfilling as many would think. The joy of victory is fleeting. He says it lasts about two minutes. Then he is on to the next event - which, by the way, will be August 7th in the FedEx St. Jude championship. We can't wait.