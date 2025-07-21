Padres vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

The San Diego Padres look to make it two wins in a row as they play game four of a 10-game road trip.

The Padres are 54-45 and sit second in the NL West Division. They currently hold the third wild card spot in the NL. San Diego just took two out of three against the Washington Nationals. Both wins in the series came fairly easily, while the lone loss was a close one. The Padres' bats were productive for most of the series.

The Miami Marlins are 46-52 and third in the NL East Division. Miami also just took two out of three at home against the Kansas City Royals. All three games were close, with some decent pitching on display. The Marlins' offense cooled as the series went on, but they showed they can win tight games.

Spread

Padres +1.5 (-184)

Marlins -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Padres +117

Marlins -130

Total

OVER 8.5 (-103)

UNDER 8.5 (-113)

*The above data was collected on July 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Padres vs Marlins Betting Trends

San Diego is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

San Diego is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games against Miami.

The total has gone OVER in five of San Diego's last seven games when playing on the road against Miami.

Miami is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Miami's last five games against San Diego.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Miami's last 14 games at home.

Padres vs Marlins Injury Reports

San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill, CF - Day-to-day

Eguy Rosario, 3B - Day-to-day

Ethan Salas, C - Day-to-day

Andy Thomas, C - Out

Justin Lopez, SS - Day-to-day

Miami Marlins

Derek Hill, CF - Day-to-day

Connor Norby, 3B - 10-day il

Fenwick Trimble, SS - Day-to-day

Starlyn Caba, SS - Day-to-day

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day il

Padres vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

San Diego is 23-27 on the road and 6-4 in its last ten games. The team ranks 25th in runs scored, 16th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are fifth in ERA. Manny Machado leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He had two hits, including a grand slam, in the Washington series. The Padres will look to maintain their strong play on both sides of the ball coming out of the All-Star break. On the mound for San Diego is Randy Vasquez, who is 3-4 with a 3.80 ERA. He has three quality starts this season and allowed three runs against the Marlins on May 26.

Miami is 22-28 at home and 6-4 in its last ten games. The team ranks 19th in runs scored, ninth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are 24th in ERA. Kyle Stowers leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He recorded four hits, including two home runs and five RBIs, in the Kansas City series. The Marlins will try to match the Padres' strong pitching, but so far, their bats remain confident coming out of the All-Star break. On the mound for Miami is Eury Perez, who is 3-2 with a 3.18 ERA. He has two quality starts this season and has allowed just one run over his last three starts.

Best Bet: Miami Moneyline