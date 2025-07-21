Ole Miss Football Player Corey Adams Dies in Tennessee Shooting

Ole Miss freshman Corey Adams died Saturday night when shots rang out near a Cordova, Tennessee home. The 18-year-old defensive lineman was killed while four others were hurt but survived their injuries.

At 10:14 p.m., Shelby County deputies found Adams in a car near Fern Glade Cove. Even though emergency responders acted quickly, they couldn't save him.

Police found several bullet casings at the scene. The four injured men were taken to Memphis hospitals, where they're now in stable condition. Police haven't caught any suspects as they continue investigating on Monday.

"We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams... passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee. While our program is trying to cope with this tragic tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," said Ole Miss football in a statement to ESPN.

Witnesses described chaos as gunshots broke through the night. Young people ran from what locals knew as a peaceful neighborhood.

The gifted New Orleans player had gotten an early start on college, working out with coaches during spring training. Scouts had rated him as Louisiana's 27th best prospect in his class, according to 247Sports.

At Edna Karr High School, Adams made all-state twice for his defensive play. He was set to play for the Rebels this fall.

Shelby County detectives are still working the case. They're asking anyone with information to reach out to their investigation team.