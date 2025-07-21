ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
NYC Pawn Shop Owner Pleads Guilty in $2.5M Athlete Property Theft Ring

Diana Beasley
Joe Burrow speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

In a surprising development, Dimitriy Nezhinskiy admitted to operating a large-scale fencing operation that handled $2.5 million in stolen goods from professional athletes' homes. The stolen items included valuable belongings taken from Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow's house.

The Manhattan pawn shop owner now faces five years in prison. He must also return $2.5 million. Court papers reveal he purchased expensive watches, jewelry, and designer bags that South American theft rings took during planned home break-ins.

"I feel like my privacy has been violated... We live a public life... Still learning. But I understand it's the life that we choose," said Burrow to ESPN.

While the Bengals played in Dallas last December, burglars hit Burrow's home, stealing $300,000 in valuables. FBI agents have now charged three people in the robbery.

When police raided Nezhinskiy's shop and storage units, they discovered a collection of stolen items - from sports collectibles to artwork and wines, along with break-in tools. Investigators connected the crime group to burglaries targeting NFL players Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and NBA players Luka Doncic and Mike Conley.

Juan Villar, Nezhinskiy's business partner since 2020, admitted guilt to similar charges this summer. Neither person participated in the actual break-ins, but they created a market for the stolen items.

The burglars traveled across states, targeting upscale neighborhoods and jewelry stores. Federal agents tracked their activities nationwide, resulting in several arrests.

After his prison term, Nezhinskiy, who came to the US from Georgia, might be deported. His five-year operation created an illegal marketplace that encouraged theft crews to target more homes.

Joe Burrow
