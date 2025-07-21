ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Mike Williams Retires at Chargers Training Camp, Leaving Big Hole at Receiver

Diana Beasley
Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs for touchdown
Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

As training camp began, Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams surprised the team by announcing his retirement. Over eight seasons, he accumulated 4,806 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns.

"Nothing's shocking to me — I was definitely disappointed, though. … I don't know that it changes things a lot. You know, you lose a Mike Williams, that is what it is. It's not easily replaceable. But we like where everybody is going," said offensive coordinator Greg Roman to ESPN.

The physical receiver's departure leaves a significant gap in the offense. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Williams had developed strong chemistry with Justin Herbert, catching 187 passes for 2,797 yards during their 44 games together.

Management now needs to find a replacement, looking at internal options or free agents. Several veterans remain available, including former Charger Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, and Gabe Davis.

All eyes turn to Quentin Johnston, who needs to step up after two inconsistent seasons. Rookie Ladd McConkey has looked good in camp, while draft pick Tre Harris hasn't signed yet.

Training camp has shown promise from fifth-round picks KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Oronde Gadsden II. Coaches hope these young players can help make up for Williams' absence.

Before joining LA, Williams played for New York and Pittsburgh last season. He landed on injured reserve with a minor injury, which led to his retirement decision.

Williams finishes his Chargers career ranked tenth in yards, thirteenth in receptions with 309, and tied for thirteenth in touchdowns. Starting as a first-round pick in 2017, he put together what many would call a solid NFL career.

Justin HerbertLos Angeles ChargersMike Williams
Diana BeasleyWriter
