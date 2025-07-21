Cowboys Star Parsons Shows Up to Training Camp Despite Contract Talks

Even with contract talks still going on, Micah Parsons will show up to Cowboys training camp on July 21, 2025. The star linebacker heads into the final year of his rookie contract while negotiations continue.

"Ownership is always going to make it drag out, make it more complicated than it has to be," said Parsons to CBS Sports.

Unlike his teammates Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb who sat out last summer before landing their record-breaking deals, Parsons won't skip camp.

Though he missed some games due to injuries in 2024, the defensive powerhouse started 13 games. He put up impressive numbers with 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception - topping all NFL linebackers in major categories.

Jerry Jones keeps in close touch with his defensive star. "I know that I've spent five or six hours with [Parsons] myself... Most issues are in agreement," Jones told CBS Sports.

Major contracts in Dallas typically come down to the wire. Both Ezekiel Elliott and DeMarcus Lawrence signed huge deals right before the 2019 season began.

The straight-talking owner brushes off the agents' role. "I'm the one who has to sign the check and Micah's the one that has to agree... that's how you get there," Jones stated bluntly.

Parsons is in a select group as one of just three players who have Jones's personal phone number.