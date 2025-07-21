Chris Paul Signs $3.6M Deal to Return to Clippers for Final NBA Season

At 40 years old, Chris Paul will wrap up his incredible NBA career where he made his biggest impact. The veteran guard just signed a $3.6 million contract to play his final season with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2025-26.

During his time with San Antonio last year, Paul showed he's still going strong. He played in all 82 games - something only five other players in the league managed to do. He put up solid numbers too, averaging 8.8 points and 7.4 assists per game.

"I still love to play basketball, and I'm in the gym every day… My decision is about my family more than anything," said Paul to ESPN.

His earlier run with the Clippers from 2011-2017 was filled with highlights. The star point guard earned five All-NBA selections and made the All-Defensive Team six times. When Paul first came to LA, he kicked off the exciting "Lob City" era with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

Over his 20-year career, Paul has put up some amazing stats. He's second all-time with 12,499 assists and 2,717 steals. While he made the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's still chasing that first championship ring.

Paul had other teams interested before choosing LA. Charlotte wanted him on the Hornets, while both Milwaukee and Dallas made serious efforts to sign him.

His comeback means he'll team up again with James Harden - who he played with in Houston before asking for a trade in 2017. Now they'll join forces with stars Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal in a stacked lineup ready to chase a title.