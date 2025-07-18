OBJ Thrown Off Miami Flight Over Safety Concerns

Flight attendants removed Odell Beckham Jr. from an American Airlines flight when they noticed him falling asleep and waking up, refusing to fasten his seatbelt for takeoff.

"I bought a first-class seat on a specific flight to get home and see my son... I was one of the first people to board. The flight gets delayed for an hour while we're sitting there, so I just go to sleep, like anybody else would do, and then I'm woken up — an hour and 20 minutes later — thinking I'm waking up to us landing in California, to nine officers surrounding me," said Beckham to Sports Illustrated.

Crew members became worried about his state and thought it might get worse during the flight. Their choice to kick him off meant all passengers had to leave the plane, causing more delays.

Looking back at what happened, the star player admitted his faults. "I let my emotions get the best of me. I was definitely hot," Beckham said.

The event adds to his history of troubles. Since joining the Giants in 2014, the receiver has been involved in several on-field fights, including a nasty argument with Ravens defender Marlon Humphrey in 2019.

During the chaos, Beckham said some passengers threw racist comments at him, making things worse. Similar claims of racial discrimination have come up in his previous public conflicts.

Before making it big in the NFL, the Paul Hornung Award winner was a standout at LSU. His amazing college career led to him being picked in the first round.