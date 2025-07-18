North Carolina, Michigan State Set to Lead 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament

Two college basketball powerhouses will face off at the 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off when North Carolina takes on Michigan State. The matchup tops an eight-team field at Suncoast Credit Union Arena during Thanksgiving week.

UNC and MSU will play in the Beach Division with St. Bonaventure and East Carolina. In the Palms Division, Bowling Green leads the way alongside Bucknell, Buffalo, and VMI.

The women's tournament features two brackets. The Island Division sees Kansas going up against Georgia, Dayton, and Butler. Northwestern leads the Shell Division, with Missouri and Bradley rounding out the field.

The battle between UNC and MSU brings serious basketball history to Fort Myers. The Tar Heels lead all schools with 21 Final Four appearances, while their 53 tournament appearances sit second in the country. UNC holds a strong 13-4 edge over the Spartans, including their latest NCAA Tournament meeting last March.

Since starting in 2018, the tournament has drawn bigger names each year. Michigan took home the trophy in 2024, after Wisconsin grabbed the title in 2023. Mississippi State came out on top back in 2022.

East Carolina comes in after a record-breaking run in the American Athletic Conference. The Palms Division showcases strong mid-major teams, with Miami (OH) winning in 2024 following Appalachian State's triumph the year before.

In women's play, major conference teams are increasingly making their way to Florida. Michigan's Shell Division championship in 2024 raised the bar for the expanding women's tournament.