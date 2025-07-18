Lillard Signs $42M Deal with Trail Blazers During Injury Recovery

In a bold move, Damian Lillard landed a $42 million deal over three years to come back to Portland. His new contract comes with a player option through 2027-28, giving him his first no-trade clause in the NBA.

The star guard will sit out 2025-26 while healing from Achilles surgery. He got hurt during Milwaukee's April playoff push, after earlier calf problems that had already cut his Bucks season short.

After getting Myles Turner, Milwaukee let Lillard go on July 1st. The Bucks still have to shell out $113 million over five years - roughly $22 million per year - from his previous contract.

After spending 11 years as Portland's main star and a quick two-year stop with the Bucks, his comeback shows trust on both sides during the team's rebuilding.

His Portland numbers tell an amazing story. He leads all time with 2,387 three-pointers and a 25.2-point scoring average. His incredible 71-point game against Houston remains the highest single-game total in team history.

His playoff heroics helped Portland reach their first Western Conference Finals in almost 20 years back in 2019. His game-winners took down Houston in 2014 and Oklahoma City in 2019, making him a playoff legend.

Before signing, he met with GM Joe Cronin and coach Chauncey Billups several times. His strong connections to Oregon played a big part in his choice to return.