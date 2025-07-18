Clark Drops Out of WNBA All-Star Game with Groin Injury

Caitlin Clark has backed out of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game because of a groin injury. The Indiana Fever standout, picked as All-Star captain, made her announcement Thursday, stating "I have to rest my body."

Clark got hurt in a win over Connecticut - an 85-77 victory where she still put up 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. The injury kept her out of the following game against New York.

Stepping in for Clark is Brittney Sykes from the Washington Mystics. Sykes comes in while having the strongest season of her career, averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 assists per game.

Indianapolis hosts its first All-Star showcase Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Though unable to play, Clark will help New York Liberty's Sandy Brondello coach Team Clark.

Injuries have bothered the star guard this season. This is her second time being sidelined in 2025, after a left quad strain forced her to miss five games in May. In Indiana's first 22 games, she's played in 13, putting up 16.5 points, five rebounds, and 8.8 assists.

Missing games is new territory for the second-year pro who never sat out during her time at Iowa or rookie WNBA season. Her injuries this year have led to ten missed games - nine regular-season matchups plus one Commissioner's Cup final.

The rosters saw another change as Phoenix's Satou Sabally also dropped out due to injury. Atlanta's Brionna Jones now takes Sabally's place on Team Collier.