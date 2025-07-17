Von Miller Signs One-Year Deal with Washington Commanders

Star linebacker Von Miller went on Instagram Wednesday to tell fans about his next NFL team. The eight-time Pro Bowler wrote "DC... What's good??" showing he's joining the Washington Commanders.

While the final terms aren't public yet, ESPN's Adam Schefter says it's a one-year deal. This comes just weeks after the Buffalo Bills released Miller, cutting short his $120 million contract from 2022.

Miller adds his pass-rushing talent to a defense that already features Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu. His 129.5 sacks lead all active NFL players, making Washington's defense even stronger.

The veteran player had a rough year last season. He picked up just six sacks and 17 tackles in 13 games. Poor performance and injuries cut his time in Buffalo to just two years.

Miller first made waves in 2011 with Denver, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was unstoppable early on - taking down quarterbacks for ten-plus sacks in almost every season of his first eight years.

Miller found glory everywhere he went. He grabbed three first-team All-Pro honors and won two Super Bowl rings. His biggest moment came in Super Bowl 50, where he won MVP while leading the Broncos to win it all.

After his time in Denver, Miller played for both the Rams and Bills. He helped Los Angeles win a Super Bowl in 2021 before heading to Buffalo.