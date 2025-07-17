ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Mickelson Shoots 1-Under 70 at British Open, Three Behind Leaders

Diana Beasley
Phil Mickelson of the United States tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship
In windy and rainy conditions at Royal Portrush, Phil Mickelson posted a first-round 70 to open the 2025 British Open. He sits three shots behind early leaders Jacob Skov Olesen and Haotong Li.

Playing through tough weather, the 55-year-old star put together his solid round while bundled up - wearing gloves on both hands and decked out in rain gear. This is only his second round under par in his last 11 major tournaments.

"I really enjoyed it. I played really well... Like I really enjoy playing these conditions and playing this tournament. It's just a lot of fun," Mickelson told Sports Illustrated.

He started Thursday hot, briefly grabbing a share of the lead before slipping back mid-round. He picked up birdies at two, seven, and seventeen, while making bogeys at eleven and fourteen.

The highlight came at the par-3 third, where he pulled off an amazing bunker save. "That bunker shot that buried in the lip... it was obviously a lot of luck. It was crazy. I was just trying to save bogey," he said.

Mickelson hadn't started this well at The Open since shooting an incredible 63 at Royal Troon in 2016. That week ended with him finishing runner-up to Henrik Stenson in a classic showdown.

Denmark's Olesen leads after carding a clean 67. "It seems like it penalizes [bad shots] to the degree which it should," he said about how the course plays.

This round could mark a turnaround for the LIV Golf player. After missing the cut in eight of his last ten majors, he's shown improvement with three top-10 finishes on the LIV tour this year, where he currently ranks fifteenth.

His 2013 win at Muirfield remains special: "I think winning the Open in 2013 was the greatest accomplishment... It's kind of the greatest source of pride for me as a player to overcome those obstacles."

At 50, he shocked the golf world by winning the 2021 PGA Championship, becoming the oldest major champion ever. His success in different conditions shows his ability to handle any challenge.

