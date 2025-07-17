The Hall of Fame Game is in two weeks! That's right. We made it through the MLB All-Star game. And we made it through the Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament and the ESPY's. Those are two events that require a large amount of athletes from numerous types of sports careers to attend. This week is one of the few windows in the sports calendar when such events can be pulled together.

Now we are in the midst of the (British) Open. Once that is over on Sunday we turn our full attention to football. Next week has the Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas. And two weeks from today is the NFL Hall of Fame Game which kicks off the NFL preseason. From there we march on with our favorite sport until February's Super Bowl.

HALL OF FAME GAME

This year's NFL Hall of Fame Game will feature the LA Chargers vs the Detroit Lions. If this were a regular season game it would be a great matchup of quarterbacks with Justin Herbert and Jared Goff. However, few if any starters will play in this game. The game is more ceremonial in that the weekend focus on the new Pro Football Hall of Fame members and the celebration of the new season.

In reality, we root for laundry in this game. It's a bunch of guys wearing helmets and jerseys that we are familiar with. Most of the players we see will be cut within a month. But it is just great to see and hear the sights and sounds of football on TV again, thus ending our 5 1/2 month slumber without our favorite sport. And, for our public service announcement: Get you chores and honey-do's done in the next couple of weekends so you can firmly plant your self on the couch for the next 6 1/2 months!