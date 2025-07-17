ESPN’s Lee Corso Ready for Last ‘College GameDay’ Show in 2025

After 38 years of making college football fans laugh and cheer, Lee Corso will say goodbye to ESPN's "College GameDay" in Columbus, Ohio during Week 1 of the 2025 season.

The network shared his retirement plans this spring. Since coming aboard in 1987, Corso transformed the morning show into must-see TV, bringing his sharp humor and contagious enthusiasm each Saturday.

At this year's ESPYS, the network honored the legendary broadcaster. The spotlight highlighted his signature move - putting on team mascot headgear - which became the show's most eagerly awaited moment.

"You're brilliant, and you and I have a special bond and always will," said Kirk Herbstreit to Sports Illustrated.

His crazy predictions and mascot picks started by accident. What began as a spontaneous decision turned into one of TV's most beloved sporting traditions, pulling in millions of viewers each week.

When Desmond Howard joined the team in 2005, the seasoned host quickly welcomed him into the close-knit broadcast family.

Co-host Pat McAfee applauded Corso's special talent for blending expert analysis with entertainment while staying true to the show's core values.

Life threw Corso a curve in 2009 when a stroke left him partially paralyzed. Within months, he battled back to the broadcast desk, supported by fans across the country.

His story began at Florida State University as a football player. Back then, he roomed with future Hollywood star Burt Reynolds, who nicknamed him "Sunshine Scooter."