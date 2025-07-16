ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
The British Open 2025: Odds, TV, Schedule, Tee Times

Diana Beasley
A Titleist ProV1x golf ball is seen around the first tee prior to The 153rd Open championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush Golf Club will host the British Open from July 17-20, 2025. This will be only the third time golf's oldest championship has been played at this stunning coastal course. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the betting favorites at +450 odds.

The seaside links course remains the only location outside Great Britain to host an Open Championship. Max Faulkner won here in 1951, while Shane Lowry delighted local fans with his victory in 2019.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele is listed at +2500 odds. Hometown favorite Rory McIlroy is second favorite at +700, followed by Spanish star Jon Rahm at +1200.

Since the 2019 tournament, architect Martin Ebert has redesigned the course. New greens, tees and two additional holes have made the course longer while reducing par to 71. Thick fescue grass still lines the fairways, ready to punish errant shots.

TV coverage begins Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. MT on Peacock. USA Network will show the first two rounds starting 2 a.m. MT. NBC handles weekend coverage, while Golf Channel provides afternoon action all four days.

Players tee off Wednesday night - Padraig Harrington starts things off at 11:35 p.m. MT. Thursday's spotlight group of McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood begins play at 8:10 a.m. MT.

Tom Gilroy designed the original nine holes here in 1888. Old Tom Morris later expanded it to 18. Ireland's first professional tournament was played on these dunes in 1895.

Other contenders include Bryson DeChambeau at +2000, while Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and former champion Lowry are at +2800 or higher.

After a 68-year gap between Opens, Portrush made a spectacular return to major championship golf in 2019. The club's history goes back to amateur and pro Irish Championships in the 1890s, when golf first became popular on this dramatic coastline.

British Open 2025 odds

Scottie Scheffler: +450 (9/2)

Rory McIlroy: +700 (7-1)

Jon Rahm: +1200 (12-1)

Bryson DeChambeau: +2000 (20-1)X

Xander Schauffele: +2500 (25-1)

Tommy Fleetwood: +2800 (28-1)

Ludvig Åberg: +2800 (28-1)

Viktor Hovland: +3000 (30-1)

Tyrrell Hatton: +3000 (30-1)

Shane Lowry: +3000 (30-1)

Collin Morikawa: +2800 (30-1)

Robert MacIntyre: +3500 (35-1)

Brooks Koepka: +5000 (50-1)

Sepp Straka: +5000 (50-1)

Joaquin Niemann: +5000 (50-1)

Justin Thomas: +5000 (50-1)

Aaron Rai: +12000  (120-1)

When are tee times for notable players at the British Open?

(a) amateur

11:35 p.m. Wednesday MT/12:35 a.m. CT — Padraig Harrington

11:46 p.m. Wednesday MT/12:46 a.m. CT — Louis Oosthuizen, K.J. Choi

12:08 a.m. MT/1:08 a.m. CT — Jason Day

12:19 a.m. MT/1:19 a.m. CT — Phil Mickelson

12:41 a.m. MT/1:41 a.m. CT — Dustin Johnson

1:25 a.m. MT/2:25 a.m. CT — Patrick Cantlay

1:47 a.m. MT/2:47 a.m. CT — Henrik Stenson

2:25 a.m. MT/3:25 a.m. CT — Hideki Matsuyama

2:47 a.m. MT/3:47 a.m. CT — Brooks Koepka

2:58 a.m. MT/3:58 a.m. CT — Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

3:09 a.m. MT/4:09 a.m. CT — Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa

4:26 a.m./5:26 a.m. CT — Stewart Cink,

4:58 a.m./5:58 a.m. CT — Zach Johnson

5:09 a.m. MT/6:09 a.m. CT — Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler

5:20 a.m. MT/6:20 a.m. CT — Sergio Garcia

6:26 a.m. MT/7:26 a.m. CT — Keegan Bradley

7:04 a.m. MT/8:04 a.m. CT — Justin Leonard

7:48 a.m. MT/8:48 a.m. CT — Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

7:59 a.m. MT/8:59 a.m. CT — Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

8:10 a.m. MT/9:10 a.m. CT— Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

8:21 a.m. MT/9:21 a.m. CT — Tony Finau

Odds and Tee Times by Yahoo Sports

British Open
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Scottie Scheffler of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club
GolfWorld No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Would Drop Golf for FamilyDiana Beasley
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland acknowledges the crowd as he finishes his round on the 18th green during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN
GolfMcIlroy First to Qualify for 2025 European Ryder Cup SquadDiana Beasley
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler struggled to a 73 at Oakmont Country Club on Thursday, putting him seven shots behind J.J. Spaun, who fired a clean 66 without a single bogey in the U.S. Open's opening round. As players fought their way through the tough Pennsylvania course, Spaun emerged as one of just ten players to shoot under par. The slick greens and punishing rough gave most of the field serious trouble. The numbers tell the story of Scheffler's rough day. He ranked just 44th in driving, fell to 77th in approach shots, and ended up 49th in tee-to-green performance. He managed three birdies but gave away six bogeys. Things got especially tough on the back nine, with costly mistakes at 13 and 15 - proving course designer Gil Hanse was right about that section's difficulty. "When you play these really difficult golf courses...there's always opportunity for low scoring," said Scheffler to Sports Illustrated. "That's why I think when you look at a tournament like they had at Shinnecock (in 2018), where guys are barely making a cut but also one good round and they're back in." The first round followed a familiar U.S. Open pattern. Tough course setups typically lead to high scores early before players figure things out. Shinnecock Hills showed this perfectly - early struggles gave way to better scoring as the week went on. Oakmont kept throwing challenges at players all day. Lightning-fast greens combined with thick rough made scoring tough. These conditions forced players to think carefully about every shot. Finding the fairway was crucial. Missing them left players in trouble. The thick rough turned simple shots into major challenges. The Texan gets another chance Friday morning. Getting back in the mix starts with hitting more fairways and better iron shots in round two. This historic course showed again why it's one of golf's toughest tests. Thursday's scores proved Oakmont can still challenge even the world's best players.
GolfScheffler Shoots 73, Seven Shots Behind U.S. Open First-Round LeaderDiana Beasley
