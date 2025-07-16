The British Open 2025: Odds, TV, Schedule, Tee Times

Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush Golf Club will host the British Open from July 17-20, 2025. This will be only the third time golf's oldest championship has been played at this stunning coastal course. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the betting favorites at +450 odds.

The seaside links course remains the only location outside Great Britain to host an Open Championship. Max Faulkner won here in 1951, while Shane Lowry delighted local fans with his victory in 2019.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele is listed at +2500 odds. Hometown favorite Rory McIlroy is second favorite at +700, followed by Spanish star Jon Rahm at +1200.

Since the 2019 tournament, architect Martin Ebert has redesigned the course. New greens, tees and two additional holes have made the course longer while reducing par to 71. Thick fescue grass still lines the fairways, ready to punish errant shots.

TV coverage begins Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. MT on Peacock. USA Network will show the first two rounds starting 2 a.m. MT. NBC handles weekend coverage, while Golf Channel provides afternoon action all four days.

Players tee off Wednesday night - Padraig Harrington starts things off at 11:35 p.m. MT. Thursday's spotlight group of McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood begins play at 8:10 a.m. MT.

Tom Gilroy designed the original nine holes here in 1888. Old Tom Morris later expanded it to 18. Ireland's first professional tournament was played on these dunes in 1895.

Other contenders include Bryson DeChambeau at +2000, while Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and former champion Lowry are at +2800 or higher.

After a 68-year gap between Opens, Portrush made a spectacular return to major championship golf in 2019. The club's history goes back to amateur and pro Irish Championships in the 1890s, when golf first became popular on this dramatic coastline.

British Open 2025 odds

Scottie Scheffler: +450 (9/2)

Rory McIlroy: +700 (7-1)

Jon Rahm: +1200 (12-1)

Bryson DeChambeau: +2000 (20-1)X

Xander Schauffele: +2500 (25-1)

Tommy Fleetwood: +2800 (28-1)

Ludvig Åberg: +2800 (28-1)

Viktor Hovland: +3000 (30-1)

Tyrrell Hatton: +3000 (30-1)

Shane Lowry: +3000 (30-1)

Collin Morikawa: +2800 (30-1)

Robert MacIntyre: +3500 (35-1)

Brooks Koepka: +5000 (50-1)

Sepp Straka: +5000 (50-1)

Joaquin Niemann: +5000 (50-1)

Justin Thomas: +5000 (50-1)

Aaron Rai: +12000 (120-1)

When are tee times for notable players at the British Open?

(a) amateur

11:35 p.m. Wednesday MT/12:35 a.m. CT — Padraig Harrington

11:46 p.m. Wednesday MT/12:46 a.m. CT — Louis Oosthuizen, K.J. Choi

12:08 a.m. MT/1:08 a.m. CT — Jason Day

12:19 a.m. MT/1:19 a.m. CT — Phil Mickelson

12:41 a.m. MT/1:41 a.m. CT — Dustin Johnson

1:25 a.m. MT/2:25 a.m. CT — Patrick Cantlay

1:47 a.m. MT/2:47 a.m. CT — Henrik Stenson

2:25 a.m. MT/3:25 a.m. CT — Hideki Matsuyama

2:47 a.m. MT/3:47 a.m. CT — Brooks Koepka

2:58 a.m. MT/3:58 a.m. CT — Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

3:09 a.m. MT/4:09 a.m. CT — Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa

4:26 a.m./5:26 a.m. CT — Stewart Cink,

4:58 a.m./5:58 a.m. CT — Zach Johnson

5:09 a.m. MT/6:09 a.m. CT — Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler

5:20 a.m. MT/6:20 a.m. CT — Sergio Garcia

6:26 a.m. MT/7:26 a.m. CT — Keegan Bradley

7:04 a.m. MT/8:04 a.m. CT — Justin Leonard

7:48 a.m. MT/8:48 a.m. CT — Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

7:59 a.m. MT/8:59 a.m. CT — Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

8:10 a.m. MT/9:10 a.m. CT— Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood