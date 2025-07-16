ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Swing-Off Determines Winner of All-Star Game

Craig Shemon
Swing-off determines winner.
Jayden Mack via Getty Images

Swing-off determines winner! Baseball's mid-summer classic between the American League and the National League ended with a home run derby swing off to break a tie and determine a winner. Think of baseball's version of a hockey shoot-out. Because, for the first time ever that's how MLB decided the outcome of a baseball game.

Such rules are necessary because managers have to balance the tasks of giving everybody a chance to play in the All-Star game vs having enough players available at the end of the game. At first the game looked to be a standard 9 inning game as the National League jumped out to a 6-0 lead. But the American league chipped away with 4 runs in the 7th and 2 more to tie in the 9th.

Then MLB debuted the swing-off. Each team selected three hitters to alternate between AL and NL. Each hitter would get three swings in HR-Derby fashion. And thanks to Kyle Schwarber's three homers the NL won the swing-off 4-3 and awarded the NL just their second win in the last 12 matchups.

SWING-OFF DETERMINES WINNER

All in all, the headlines will read: "Swing-off Determines Winner," and MLB can sit back and know it put on an entertaining product in Atlanta Tuesday night.

The Swing-Off wasn't the only new item for MLB. For the first time ever automated balls and strikes supplemented the work of the home plate umpire. He still called balls and strikes but each side was allowed limited challenges for replay to determine the correct call. Each side used it once and successfully overturned a pitch call. It was done quickly and efficiently and gave us a peak into the future of baseball.

Swing-off determines winner: For the latest on the MLB All-Star game tune into Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

strike/balls

All-Star GameMLBSwing-off
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Dan Serafini #50 of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates
MLBFormer MLB Pitcher Serafini Found Guilty in Father-in-Law’s MurderDiana Beasley
Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts to the strike zone in front of Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series
MLBMLB Will Test Robot Umpire System at 2025 All-Star Game Before Full 2026 RolloutDiana Beasley
Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners competes in the final round of the Home Run Derby
MLBMariners’ Cal Raleigh Makes MLB History as First Catcher to Win Home Run DerbyDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub