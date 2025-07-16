Swing-Off Determines Winner of All-Star Game

Swing-off determines winner! Baseball's mid-summer classic between the American League and the National League ended with a home run derby swing off to break a tie and determine a winner. Think of baseball's version of a hockey shoot-out. Because, for the first time ever that's how MLB decided the outcome of a baseball game.

Such rules are necessary because managers have to balance the tasks of giving everybody a chance to play in the All-Star game vs having enough players available at the end of the game. At first the game looked to be a standard 9 inning game as the National League jumped out to a 6-0 lead. But the American league chipped away with 4 runs in the 7th and 2 more to tie in the 9th.

Then MLB debuted the swing-off. Each team selected three hitters to alternate between AL and NL. Each hitter would get three swings in HR-Derby fashion. And thanks to Kyle Schwarber's three homers the NL won the swing-off 4-3 and awarded the NL just their second win in the last 12 matchups.

All in all, the headlines will read: "Swing-off Determines Winner," and MLB can sit back and know it put on an entertaining product in Atlanta Tuesday night.

The Swing-Off wasn't the only new item for MLB. For the first time ever automated balls and strikes supplemented the work of the home plate umpire. He still called balls and strikes but each side was allowed limited challenges for replay to determine the correct call. Each side used it once and successfully overturned a pitch call. It was done quickly and efficiently and gave us a peak into the future of baseball.

