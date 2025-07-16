Former MLB Pitcher Serafini Found Guilty in Father-in-Law’s Murder

After six grueling weeks of trial and endless hours of testimony, a California jury convicted former MLB pitcher Dan Serafini of killing his father-in-law at Lake Tahoe. The verdict came after lengthy deliberations that lasted two and a half days.

The jury also found him guilty of trying to kill Wendy Wood, his mother-in-law. She survived the attack but later died by suicide in 2023. Breaking into their home that June day in 2021 added a first-degree burglary charge to his list of convictions.

Money was behind the violence. A heated dispute over $1.3 million in ranch repairs turned lethal. His own messages proved crucial evidence - incriminating texts showed his intentions: "I'm going to kill them one day."

On the day it happened, he waited patiently. He spent hours hiding inside their house, armed with a .22 caliber gun. Most disturbing was that two kids were there during the attack.

The investigation took unexpected turns. Samantha Scott admitted to helping after the fact. In a bizarre development, the victim's daughter, Erin Spohr, talked about her open marriage with Serafini while defending his innocence.

The evidence was crushing. Phone records showed where he went. Security cameras caught him at the house. There was no room for doubt.

Before becoming a murderer, he pitched across the country. His MLB career lasted 11 years, included six teams, and showed mixed success: 15 wins, 16 losses with a 6.04 ERA in 104 games.

The Twins saw potential, picking him 26th in '92. During high school, he made history throwing the only playoff no-hitter Junípero Serra had ever seen.

After MLB, he did well in Japan. Playing for Chiba Lotte Marines and Orix Buffaloes, he got 18 wins, 17 losses, and a respectable 4.13 ERA. His baseball career later included stops in Taiwan and Mexico.