Clark Exits Late in Fever’s 85-77 Win Over Sun with Groin Issue

Star guard Caitlin Clark left during the Fever's win against Connecticut on Tuesday, grabbing her right leg after a key assist. The Fever beat the Sun 85-77, but Clark's early exit dampened the victory.

"No update. Just felt a little something in her groin so we'll get it evaluated and see what happens from there," Coach Stephanie White told ESPN.

Doctors will check Clark's condition before tomorrow's game with New York. The injury could keep her out of this weekend's All-Star events.

The injury adds to Clark's rough first season. She sat out two five-game stretches this year - first with a quad strain, then with groin problems. She had just come back to play last week.

Clark pushed through early foul trouble to lead a fourth-quarter run. After scoring just five points in three quarters, she poured in nine key points late. She ended with 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists before leaving.

At 12-10, Indiana holds sixth place. The team clearly plays better with Clark - they've won eight of 13 with her, but only four of nine without her.

White called timeout after Sun defenders kept grabbing and holding Clark without calls. The coach wanted to handle the growing defensive pressure on her star player.

The rookie star found a teammate on a backdoor cut to lock up the win before heading to the bench. She stayed there under a towel while trainers looked at her.

The Fever play New York tomorrow night. The team hasn't said if Clark will play.