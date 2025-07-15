World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Would Drop Golf for Family

The world's leading golfer Scottie Scheffler turned heads when he said he'd walk away from the sport if it got in the way of his family life. "If I felt like my job was getting in way of me being around my kids or being around my wife or anything like that then I'd be done," Scheffler told Sports Illustrated.

Just ahead of the British Open at Royal Portrush, Scheffler remains at the top of the rankings. His 100-week streak matches the impressive run set by Tiger Woods back in 2007.

While the 27-year-old has grabbed three major titles, the Open Championship trophy remains out of reach. In four tries at golf's oldest major, his best showing was a seventh-place finish.

His 2025 season looks stellar. After winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, he picked up his third major at the PGA Championship. He then successfully defended his title at The Memorial Tournament.

"Because I'd much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer. At the end of the day, that's what's more important to me," Scheffler said.

His honest take on family resonated with fans everywhere, who praised his values.

At Royal Portrush, Scheffler makes his fifth attempt at the coveted championship. A win would round out his collection of major titles and lock in his position at the top of world golf.