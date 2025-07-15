Nick Saban Returning to Coaching?

Head coach Nick Saban of the Loiusiana State Tigers holds up the Bowl Championship Series Trophy after his team defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in the Nokia Sugar Bowl National Championship on January 4, 2004 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Tigers defeated the Sooners 21-14 to win the National Championship. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Is Nick Saban returning to the sidelines to coach football again? He retired as Alabama's coach two seasons ago as arguably the greatest college coach ever. But the game of college football changed almost overnight. Kids were getting paid to play. And many transfer in and out of programs every year. They seemed to be looking for the easiest path to a starting lineup...so they can get paid. The days are gone where an athlete allows himself to be developed over time. Sure, that might require a player to sit out a year or two behind a better player at his position. But nobody wants to do that anymore.

Finally, one day Saban and his wife Miss Terry were hosting recruits and their parents and Miss Terry told Nick the parents were only interested in how much money their kids were going to make by attending Alabama. That was the moment the Sabans decided to get out of the coaching business. Since then Saban has been a TV star on ESPN's GameDay show. He hit the speaking curcuit and he played a lot of golf.

NICK SABAN RETURNING?

Now there are rumors that he is interested in returning to the sidelines to coach again. Once a coach, always a coach. And where there is smoke there is fire. So, is there any truth that he wants to come back to the game?

On Monday former Alabama QB Greg McElroy suggested Saban's return to the game is a possibility. He said a good source of his claims to be certain Saban will return. However, McElroy does not agree and thinks Saban will remain retired.

However if Saban does come out of retirement we must ask what changed? Is he board? Kids are still playing for money so he will have to deal with that again. Perhaps the new ground rules from the House Settlement that led to revenue sharing are something Saban can live with now. Who knows?