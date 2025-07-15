ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
MLB Will Test Robot Umpire System at 2025 All-Star Game Before Full 2026 Rollout

Diana Beasley
Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts to the strike zone in front of Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Major League Baseball plans to test their automated strike zone during the 2025 All-Star Game. This final trial happens before MLB fully adopts the system in 2026, hoping to make ball and strike calls more accurate.

"This year the emails about bad balls and strike calls have gone up like crazy... What the hell are you waiting for?" said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to MLB Trade Rumors.

Advanced Hawk-Eye cameras monitor each pitch's trajectory. Teams get two challenges per game, keeping the ones they win. Research indicates the technology agrees with human calls about 50% of the time - creating lots of discussion.

Testing in the minor leagues shows interesting results. Games end up with fewer strikeouts but more walks compared to human umpires. During spring training, teams usually used up their four challenges early, especially in close games.

Instead of using one standard strike zone, the system creates personalized zones by measuring players before games. This change could affect how pitchers work the plate.

The technology first appeared in 2019 Atlantic League testing. After stopping for COVID in 2020, experiments spread across minor league ballparks in 2021, showing mixed but encouraging outcomes.

Human umpires aren't going away though. MLB officials don't like the term "robot umpire" - they say it's just a helping tool. Current stats show teams successfully overturn about two calls per game.

There's some resistance to the change. Labor talks with players might complicate things, especially since their agreement ends after 2026.

Viewers can watch challenge results through MLB's current Statcast system. They want to fix wrong calls without making games drag on forever.

Diana BeasleyWriter
