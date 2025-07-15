ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh Makes MLB History as First Catcher to Win Home Run Derby

Diana Beasley
Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners competes in the final round of the Home Run Derby
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

In an incredible show of power, Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh smashed his way into baseball history Monday night. The switch-hitting catcher grabbed the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby title, becoming the first catcher ever to win the competition.

Hitting with pure muscle in the final round, Raleigh launched 18 huge homers over the outfield walls, beating Junior Caminero who hit 15. The win brought the trophy back to Seattle for the first time since Ken Griffey Jr. took it home in 1998.

"It means the world... I could've hit zero home runs and had just as much fun. I just can't believe I won. It's unbelievable!" Raleigh told CBS Sports.

His road to victory included a fierce first-round matchup against Brent Rooker. Both players knocked 17 homers each, but Raleigh's massive 470.617-foot shot barely beat Rooker's 470.535-foot blast.

This tiny difference sparked serious discussion about measurement accuracy. After being eliminated, Rooker urged officials to bring in better distance tracking for future contests.

The evening turned into a special family celebration. With his dad Todd throwing pitches and brother Todd Jr. catching, Raleigh's big win became a heartwarming family moment.

Fans watched in awe as Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz blasted a massive 513-foot shot in the opening round, showing the incredible power of today's hitters.

With team legend Griffey Jr. looking on from the crowd, Raleigh's victory not only wrote his name in baseball history but also ended Seattle's 27-year Derby drought.

Cal RaleighHome Run Derby
Diana BeasleyWriter
