Coast Guard Offers $45 Boating Safety Course in Fort Myers Ahead of Drowning Prevention Day

Rebecca Allen
This week at Pine Ridge Community Center, boaters can take part in a vital safety course. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Fort Myers Beach Flotilla 91 will host "Boat America" on July 19. At $45 per student, this class aims to cut down water mishaps.

From 2019 through 2021, Florida topped the nation in water deaths among children under 9. The timing links to World Drowning Prevention Day, marked on July 25.

"There's a lot of different things that can turn around and happen, and those that are prepared and educated are going to be the survivors," said Flotilla Public Affairs Officer Dan Eaton per WGCU.

Students will master water safety basics. The class covers rules, needed gear, and crisis response, along with the importance of life jackets. Both seasoned sailors and first-time boaters can gain skills to stay alive on the water.

Visit the group's site for sign-up details and more facts about water safety.

