Top Pick Cooper Flagg Shut Down for Rest of Summer League

Top pick Cooper Flagg won't be playing any more basketball this summer. The Dallas Mavericks have seen enough out of their superstar rookie and don't want to risk injury. After two games of the NBA Summer League they are more than please with what they have seen.

In just his second game he scored 31 points against the second pick of the draft Dylan Harper and the Spurs. Flagg shot 10-21 from the floor. His performance followed his less impressive debut against Bronny James and the Lakers. In that game he managed just 10 points on 5 of 21 shooting.

The team says their new 6 foot 9 rookie makes the right plays and he is smart off the ball as well.

TOP PICK COOPER FLAGG

The former Duke star reclassified out of high school and started a his college career last year in what would have normally been his senior year of high school. The fact that he should be getting ready for his freshman year this summer and instead is comfortably adjusting to NBA life is amazing.

Plus he's already made a lot of money. He reportedly hauled in $28 million dollars with Name Image and Likeness deals with New Balance and Fanatics. His rookie NBA deal will pay him $62.7 million dollars over his first 4 years. That's $90 million dollars by the time he is 22 years old and ready for a bigger, second NBA contract. Money will not be a problem for him.