Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Tampa Bay Rays will continue their series against the Boston Red Sox tonight. Surprisingly, Tampa Bay is in the thick of the AL East divisional race, making this a hugely important series for the Rays. Meanwhile, the Red Sox only trail the Rays by half a game, further emphasizing how critical this game and this series are for both teams.

Luckily for Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash, he will be able to count on one of his most reliable arms in this contest. Drew Rasmussen has been fantastic this season, posting a 2.82 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP over 18 starts. However, it is important to note that the righty has had trouble working deep into games lately, as Rasmussen's last two starts have yielded a combined five innings of work. The Red Sox have been scorching hot at the plate lately, potentially indicating another short outing for Rasmussen.

The Red Sox do not have the same benefit of deploying a consistent arm tonight. Hunter Dobbins has been mediocre, swinging between masterful shutout appearances and allowing three or four runs over five innings. Further increasing the variance of this outing is the fact that Dobbins is returning from an elbow strain, making this his first start since June 20. The Rays are not an easy matchup, making this a serious challenge for Dobbins right off the bat.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+149)

Red Sox +1.5 (-173)

Moneyline

Rays -106

Red Sox -101

Totals

Over 9 (-105)

Under 9 (-110)

*The above data was collected on July 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rays are 49-45 ATS this year.

The Rays are 16-11 ATS against AL East opponents.

The under is 23-18 in Tampa Bay's road games.

The Red Sox are 48-47 ATS this season.

The Red Sox are 23-26 ATS in games following a victory.

The under is 25-22-2 when Boston plays at home.

Rays vs Red Sox Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Brandon Lowe, 2B - Day-to-Day

Manuel Rodriguez, RP - Out

Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman, 3B - Out

Justin Slaten, RP - Out

Rays vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks

Arthur Reyes of Statsalt writes, "In July, these offenses are on different levels as the Red Sox are scoring 8.1 runs in their eight games while the Rays are averaging 4.25 runs in their previous eight games. Throughout the season, there is a divide between how these lineups are doing in the road/home games, as Tampa Bay is tied with the Cincinnati Reds for 13th with a .710 road OPS in their 40 road games, while Boston is in second with a .810 team OPS in their 48 home games. The Red Sox have won four of the previous five games against the Rays, so take the Boston Red Sox to win this game."