Orlando City SC vs CF Montreal: Odds, Spread, and Total

COMMERCE CITY, COLORADO – JUNE 14: Ivan Angulo #77 of Orlando City advances the ball against the Colorado Rapids in the first half at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on June 14, 2025 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Orlando City goes into this Saturday's match badly needing points to keep up with the top four teams of the MLS Eastern Conference. It could be a lucky break that CF Montreal, the conference's caboose so far this season, is the opposing team poised to visit for the 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff at Inter & Co Stadium.

CF Montreal has just three league wins on the year, compared to 13 losses, and an ugly goal differential of -22. Montreal's roster of journeymen, led by captain Samuel Piette, played foil to 4-1 victor Inter Miami upon the latter team's return to MLS play, before falling to Forge 3-2 in the Canadian Championship.

Saturday's host Lions are pleased with a comeback effort that stole a point with a 2-2 draw at Charlotte last round. But with the MLS stars Tim Ream and Patrick Agyemang of Charlotte's lineup having been busy on Team USA at the time, should Orlando's surge of offense be anything to get excited about?

Spread

Orlando City SC -1.25 (EV)

CF Montreal +1.25 (-120)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC -215

CF Montreal +500

Draw +390

Total

Over 3 (-105)

Under 3 (-115)

*The above data was collected on July 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs CF Montreal Betting Trends

Totals have gone OVER in five of Orlando's last seven matches.

Orlando has scored at least one goal in 12 consecutive contests.

Totals have gone OVER in eight of Montreal's last nine league matches.

Saturday's opponents have drawn three of their last four encounters.

Orlando City SC vs CF Montreal Injury Reports

Orlando City SC

Forward Duncan McGuire is out with a shoulder injury.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet is out with a thigh injury.

CF Montreal

Defender Jalen Neal is out with an ankle injury.

Forward Giacomo Vrioni is out with an elbow injury.

Midfielder Fabian Herbers is questionable with an ankle injury.

Orlando City SC vs CF Montreal Predictions and Picks

Orlando manager Oscar Pareja didn't spend Sunday praising goal-scorers Ramiro Enrique and Marco Pasalic, although Pasalic moved into double-digit goals in 2025 with his tying tally. Pareja spoke about Rafael Santos instead, a left-back substitute who Pareja believes turned the whole club's form around.

The Orlando City SC homepage quotes the skipper, "Bringing Rafa in during the second half, I think immediately everyone got back into the confidence and into the better spots. We looked much more like a dangerous team." Like an NHL club bringing in a swift defenseman, the 27-year-old veteran was used to bolster the attack from the back. It may be what's inspiring the O/U (3) total-goals lines for Saturday.