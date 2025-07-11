No. 1 Pick Flagg Gets 10 Points in NBA Summer League Debut Win

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Diana Beasley
Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In his NBA Summer League debut, Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg put up 10 points as Dallas edged past the Los Angeles Lakers 87-85 at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center.

The 18-year-old first overall pick had a rough shooting night, making just 5 of 21 shots and missing all five attempts from beyond the arc. However, he made his presence felt elsewhere - grabbing six rebounds, dishing out four assists, snagging three steals and swatting away a shot in 32 minutes.

"Not up to my standard. I'm going to regroup. I'm going be all right. You know, it was new feeling, new environment, new teammates...the guys held it down...they had my back. I didn't have my best game," said Flagg to ESPN.

The game drew huge attention as it featured the pro debuts of both Flagg and Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron. The arena was packed to capacity after tickets became hard to find before the game.

Despite his shooting struggles, the ACC Player of the Year came up clutch with a crucial block that saved Dallas's slim lead. His defense and playmaking ability shined throughout the game.

He got the crowd going early by rising up over two Lakers for a powerful one-handed slam. Fans had already erupted during player introductions.

The Montverde Academy product showed off his all-around game by hustling for offensive rebounds and finding teammates on the break. His energy kept Dallas in the tight contest.

Summer League coach Josh Broghamer highlighted the rookie's smart decisions as an encouraging sign. When it counted, his defensive plays helped secure the close win.

Diana BeasleyWriter
