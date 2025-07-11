ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Najee Harris Suffers Eye Injury in Fourth of July Fireworks Accident

Diana Beasley
Najee Harris (22) of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A fireworks accident in Antioch, California hurt Chargers running back Najee Harris and four others during Fourth of July celebrations. His agent Doug Hendrickson told ESPN that while Harris got hit in the eye, he should be fully recovered before the NFL season starts.

Doctors at John Muir Hospital in Concord and Stanford Hospital examined Harris. The incident left one person seriously injured, while three others got minor injuries.

The injury comes right as NFL camps are starting for the veteran back, who signed a $9.5 million contract with the Chargers this past March. He'll team up with quarterback Justin Herbert under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.

At 24, Harris brings solid numbers from Pittsburgh to LA. Last season, he ran for 1,043 yards and scored six touchdowns in 17 games.

His stint with the Steelers was impressive - playing every game while running for over 4,000 yards. Those 34 touchdowns helped make him the sixth-best runner in Pittsburgh's history.

Coming out of Alabama, Harris did what only one other Steeler had done - rushing for 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons. He also made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

The Chargers will debut their revamped team, with Harbaugh leading the way, against Kansas City when NFL action begins in São Paulo, Brazil this September 5.

Najee Harris
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons
NFLCousins Feels Betrayed After Vikings Exit as Falcons’ $180M Deal Goes SouthDiana Beasley
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara
NFLSaints’ Kamara Gets Do-Over on Wrigley Field First PitchDiana Beasley
Players Reject Miami Dolphins
ESPN SWFLWhy Do Players Reject Miami Dolphins?Craig Shemon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub