Najee Harris Suffers Eye Injury in Fourth of July Fireworks Accident

A fireworks accident in Antioch, California hurt Chargers running back Najee Harris and four others during Fourth of July celebrations. His agent Doug Hendrickson told ESPN that while Harris got hit in the eye, he should be fully recovered before the NFL season starts.

Doctors at John Muir Hospital in Concord and Stanford Hospital examined Harris. The incident left one person seriously injured, while three others got minor injuries.

The injury comes right as NFL camps are starting for the veteran back, who signed a $9.5 million contract with the Chargers this past March. He'll team up with quarterback Justin Herbert under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.

At 24, Harris brings solid numbers from Pittsburgh to LA. Last season, he ran for 1,043 yards and scored six touchdowns in 17 games.

His stint with the Steelers was impressive - playing every game while running for over 4,000 yards. Those 34 touchdowns helped make him the sixth-best runner in Pittsburgh's history.

Coming out of Alabama, Harris did what only one other Steeler had done - rushing for 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons. He also made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.